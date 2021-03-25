Top Five Video Games To Play This Season on Xbox Series X

As claimed by Microsoft XBOX Series X, the most powerful gaming console launched back in November 2020. With Covid-19 and Lockdown still in place in many countries of the world, the stock of XBOX X Series is getting short, and the fluctuation of the stock could remain until the first half of 2021. However, that is news for another time. The gamers who have XBOX Series X or they are planning to get one. Here are some of the top 10 games that they should look out for. Without further ado, let us see read about these ten high-quality games.

1. Assassins Creed Valhalla

Assassins Creed Valhalla launched back on November 10, 2020. It is an Open World high budget game by Ubisoft. Assassins Creed is one of the highest grossers and popular games from Ubisoft studios. The canvas of Valhalla is huge with side quests, a large map and a historical narrative. The game has fetched positive reviews, and the XBOX Series X gamers should give it a shot.



2. Resident Evil: Village

Resident Evil Village, also known as Resident Evil 8, is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7. The game features the last edition’s characters Ethan and Mia; however, the upcoming game does have some connection with the third person stories as Chris Redfield is making a return into this game. Resident Evil: Village appears to take the game back to its roots, i.e., a genuine survival horror game rather than more action oriented. The game is much anticipated, and now the release date doesn’t seem too far. The game is expected to release in Q2 2021.

3. As Dusk Falls

As Dusk falls is an upcoming narrative adventure game by Interior/Night Studios. The exciting news here is that the studio’s head is the former lead of Quantic Dream Studios. Quantic Dream is a gaming studio that has taken the interactive drama adventure genre to the next level by releasing blockbuster games like Heavy Rain, Beyond 2 Souls, and Detriot. Now Interior Night Studio Head Caroline Marchel is all set to launch a new interactive adventure. The basic storyline revolves around two families who are caught in a hostage situation. This one is undoubtedly a game to look forward to.



4. Fortnite

After making a stronghold in the last generation consoles, Fortnite has also made its way to the XBOX Series X. Epic Games has promised the highest quality graphics and content for the next generation consoles version. The game features a 4K resolution at 60 FPS on Series X and dynamic visuals and physics.

5. Open Roads

Open Roads is a cartoonish yet exciting game by Fullbright game developers. Open Roads narrates a mother and daughter who embark on a journey to find out the hidden family secrets. The game is set to release sometime this year tentatively. The game also features the voice acting of Keri Russel and Kaitlyn Dever.

The XBOX Series X lineup is extremely exciting. Keep your fingers crossed as it’s just a start of Next-Gen gaming consoles like XBOX Series X