Two men accused of sex crimes return to court

Two men accused of sex crimes within the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Monday.

Noel Fisher

Noel Fisher, 41, of Stevenson Ranch, and also known as by his music industry name “Detail,” returned to court on Monday in connection to his arrest on suspicion of 15 counts of sexual assault that include at least a half-dozen victims, including one alleged victim from the Santa Clarita Valley.

Fisher, a Grammy Award-winning music producer, was charged in August with: 11 counts of forcible rape; three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury; and two counts each of forcible oral copulation; sodomy by use of force; and false imprisonment by violence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is set to return to court on April 20 for a prelim setting. A prelim setting is a hearing date to schedule a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.

Fisher is being held in lieu of $6.29 million bail.

Marino Giammarco

Marino Giammarco, 30, of Saugus, was arraigned last year on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child and of committing lewd acts on a child.

Investigators have alleged that between Aug. 1, 2016, and April 8, 2019, Giammarco committed multiple crimes of sexual abuse on a child under the age of 14, and that he engaged in at least three lewd and lascivious acts on the child.

They also allege that on or about April 9, 2019, Giammarco committed a lewd act on the same child.

Giammarco is set to return to court on April 30 for a pretrial conference. Pretrial conferences are used for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to establishing timelines for concluding all pre-trial activities, and may set a tentative trial date at this time, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.