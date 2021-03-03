Two suspects accused of committing felonies in the SCV return to court

Two suspects accused of committing felonies within the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Tuesday.

David Charles

A Canyon Country man accused of injuring his spouse before crashing his car during a pursuit on Highway 14, endangering his teenage child in the car with him, returned to court on Tuesday.

David Charles, 59, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count each of injuring a spouse, mayhem, child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to produce great bodily injury or death, assault with a deadly weapon, a car, and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said in a previous Signal story.

Investigators said on Sept. 3, 2019, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Canyon Country.

Charles is accused of having been at the scene and fleeing with his teenage child in the car with him. He is believed to have traveled down the wrong way of Highway 14, with deputies in tow, before crashing and fleeing on foot across four lanes of traffic before being struck by a car.

The child was not physically injured as a result of the crash, according to officials.

He is set to return to court on March 19 for a prelim setting. A prelim setting is a hearing date to schedule a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.

Maria Herrera

Appearing once again in court Tuesday, Maria Herrera, 28, stands accused of stealing a car and igniting a fire in Newhall last fall.

Herrera “faces one felony count each of driving or taking a vehicle without consent (a 2016 Prius owned by UCLA); and arson of a structure or forest,” according to an email from district attorney spokesman Ricardo Santiago sent in the days following the arrest. “The charges include allegations that she was out on bail or on her own recognizance when the crimes occurred and that she was convicted of robbery in 2014.”

Investigators have alleged Herrera stole a vehicle and then started a fire near 15th Street and Railroad Avenue in October of last year. No one was hurt in the fire and no structures damaged.

Herrera is scheduled to return to court on March 17 for a prelim setting.