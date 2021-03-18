What Are Bitcoin ATMs?

Of the best performing cryptocurrencies and it is widely used not just for trading or investing, but also people want to use Bitcoin for purchases. Furthermore, there is a mainstream adoption of this Bitcoin as you can notice a lot of prominent brands accepting BTC payments, or there are announcing they would. For example, PayPal is now accepting Bitcoin payments, among many other brands like Subway, Overstock, Home Depot, to name a few.

So, there is a real need for users to be able to buy and sell BTC in physical locations. For this purpose there are over 14,000 Bitcoin ATMs around the world. If you’re wondering how you can obtain BTC, what Bitcoin ATMs are, and how you can use them, keep reading.

How to Get BTC

One of the reasons why Bitcoin is attracting a lot of attention is its high price of over $60,000. This amazing milestone was achieved in March 2021 as a result of a long bullish cycle. So, it’s safe to say that the interest in obtaining BTC has spiked. The main options available are mining and trading.

Because mining is a more expensive, highly tedious, and time-consuming process of obtaining BTC, most people are looking to get BTC through online trading. There are, of course, other ways of getting BTC. For example, you can make a deal with a user and meet face-to-face on sites like Local Bitcoins. Otherwise, Bitcoin ATMs are also a safe way of obtaining BTC. Basically, you use the ATM to exchange your cash for BTC.

Online Trading

When it comes online trading is a more convenient way of getting BTC because you can sign up on an online trading site, make a deposit, and trade online. There are loads of different trading site, so make sure to pick a reliable platform. One example is the exchange platform, the Bitqt App.

You can check out the platform https://bitqt.org/ on your mobile or desktop device, make a deposit of at least $250, and start trading. The platform utilizes profitable AI-driven algorithms, and you can earn up to $1250 on a daily basis. What’s more, the platform is user-friendly and great for anyone who is just starting out in this field. So, there are multiple options available, and it’s up to you to do research and pick one that works for you.

How Bitcoin ATMs Work ?

Bitcoin ATMs are not only useful for people who already own Bitcoin but also for those that want to get BTC. As we mentioned earlier, there is an option to quickly exchange your cash for BTC. However, most Bitcoin ATMs allow the option to buy Bitcoin and fewer are offering to sell your BTC for cash. It should be noted that Bitcoin ATMs are a lot similar to regular ATMs for traditional currencies.

Generally, some of the main components of Bitcoin ATM are a monitor, bill acceptor, QR scanner, and dispenser. The software of the Bitcoin AMT is what makes the process of getting BTC safe and quick. The ATM is connected to a crypto exchange, so you are able to buy or sell BTC through the ATM. However, keep in mind that most Bitcoin ATMs only offer one function –either buying or selling of BTC.

Hence, make sure to check what kind of Bitcoin AMTs are available in your area. In addition to having a Bitcoin wallet, you also need to bring an ID, passport, or driver license if you want to use the ATM.

This varies from one operator to another; some might require your phone number in order to verify your identity and generate a password that will allow you to make your BTC transaction on the ATM. In conclusion, we expect the number of Bitcoin ATMs to keep growing, and they are a perfectly good option for less tech-savvy users.