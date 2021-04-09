2021 Santa Clarita Marathon postponed

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions in place for large events and community gatherings, as well as past participation numbers, the city of Santa Clarita is permanently moving its annual marathon to the second weekend in February, beginning in 2022.

The Santa Clarita Marathon was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the second time in 24 years that the large-scale community event did not take place. As the event has grown over the years, the Santa Clarita Marathon now includes a full marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K and Mayor’s Walk, and takes place over two days. Originally scheduled for November 2021, the 25th anniversary of the Santa Clarita Marathon will now be held Feb. 12-13, 2022.

In the past year, following the cancellation of running events nationwide, many races were rescheduled to the same November weekend as the Santa Clarita Marathon, creating increased competition for participants. A move to February also means cooler weather that is more conducive to productive long-distance running, as well as fewer heat-related concerns for runners, spectators and race officials.

Registration for the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon will open on July 1, 2021. For more information about the Santa Clarita Marathon, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661–250-3787 or [email protected].com.