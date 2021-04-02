Ammunition storage building catches fire in Newhall

An active brush fire caused by a blaze igniting in an ammunition storage facility in Newhall prompted an emergency response on Thursday evening.

The report was first received at 7:13 p.m. near the 23100 block of Coltrane Avenue at Oak Tree Gun Club.

“An ammunition storage building is burning,” said Supervisor Imy McBride, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

McBride said about an acre and a half of brush had burned and that the initial report indicated ammunition was going off. She added no injuries had been reported as a result of the fire and/or discharged ammunition as of 7:40 p.m.

A tweet from the SCV Sheriff’s Station asked people to stay clear of the area while crews worked to contain the fire.

A tweet from the city of Santa Clarita asked people to also avoid the area and said a structure fire had spread to nearby brush.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.