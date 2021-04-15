Barger allocates $140,000 to SCV Boys & Girls Club

Supervisor Kathryn Barger approved $140,000 in funding to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club through the Los Angeles County Community Services Block Grant.

This grant will help SCV Boys & Girls Club focus on the needs of the Val Verde community by implementing a full summer day camp program for youth at Val Verde Park.

The club will also increase services to children and youth throughout the SCV, including homework assistance, educational programs ranging from science club and digital arts to writing and reading clubs and robotics, and provide participants with materials such as books, school supplies, computers and internet access.

“I am thrilled to be able to support SCV Boys & Girls Club with additional funding that will increase and enhance services for deserving children and youth in the community,” said Barger. “I have long advocated for local Boys & Girls Clubs as an invaluable asset to the growth and development of adolescents — and any opportunity to help build up their efforts is a win for all of us.”

In addition to the summer program for local youth at Val Verde Park, SCV Boys & Girls Club will provide — through this funding provided by the county — an afterschool program for its participants. These activities will take place Monday through Friday and on non-school days when school is out on break at their Newhall and Canyon Country club locations.

“We deeply appreciate Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s support,” said Matt Nelson, SCV Boys & Girls Club CEO. “With these funds, we are enabling children and families in our community to grow stronger and more resilient in the face of adversity. Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club thanks Supervisor Barger for ensuring youth have great futures to look forward to.”