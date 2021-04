A Canyon Country woman who was reported missing two months ago has been found, according to law enforcement officials.

Debbie Phipps, 50, was found on Thursday after having been missing since Feb. 7, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

She had last been seen, according to law enforcement, on the 1500 block of Daffodil Avenue in Canyon Country.

Officials did not provide any further details about Phipps’ recovery.