Child airlifted after near-drowning

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 airlifts a child following a near drowning Monday afternoon. April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A toddler was airlifted to the hospital after nearly drowning Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of the incident at a pool on the 25000 block of Via Princessa around 12:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

L.A. County Fire Department Copter 16 was called to nearby Golden Oak Community School to airlift the toddler and a parent to Children’s Hospital, Lopez said.

The health status of the child was unknown as of the publication of this article.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 airlifts a child following a near drowning Monday afternoon. April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 airlifts a child following a near drowning Monday afternoon. April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS