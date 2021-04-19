Child airlifted after near-drowning

A toddler was airlifted to the hospital after nearly drowning Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of the incident at a pool on the 25000 block of Via Princessa around 12:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

L.A. County Fire Department Copter 16 was called to nearby Golden Oak Community School to airlift the toddler and a parent to Children’s Hospital, Lopez said.

The health status of the child was unknown as of the publication of this article.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 airlifts a child following a near drowning Monday afternoon. April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal.