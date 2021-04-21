City to celebrate Earth Arbor Day virtually

City of Santa Clarita Council members from left, Marsha McLean, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Bob Kellar and Laurene Weste finish up as they plant a crape myrtle tree during a virtual celebration of Earth Arbor Day, and for the 30th year of the city being recognized as a Tree City USA at Central Park, near the dog park in Saugus on Friday, April 24, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Earth Arbor Day celebration is going virtual this year, complete with a video program and free mulch giveaway. 

The city is expected to release its video program Thursday, featuring guest speakers who are set to discuss environmental awareness, as well as provide tips for tree planting, pruning, recycling and pesticide pollution prevention. 

The program is also expected to include a comprehensive tree planting demonstration, including tree selection, which tools to use and maintenance practices. 

Residents can then visit The Centre to receive their free bags of mulch Saturday via a drive-thru event. 

Held in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day, the city has celebrated Earth Arbor Day, providing free and educational resources for residents of all ages to learn about environmental awareness.  

The city’s Earth Arbor Day video program is set to be released 10 a.m. Thursday, while the free mulch giveaway is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the lower parking lot of The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Each vehicle is limited to one bag of mulch, while supplies last, and residents are required to wear masks and remain in their cars while visiting the drive-thru site.

For more information, visit GreenSantaClarita.com/EarthArborDay.  

