COVID-19: More than 500 cases reported countywide

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 546

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,225,796

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 10

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,477

Hospitalizations countywide: 492

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 1: 4, with 1,191 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 22, 19 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,399

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 9: 298

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2%