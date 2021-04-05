COVID-19: State updates guidelines for gatherings, indoor events

California Department of Public Health officials released updated guidelines, allowing additional activities to resume April 15, including gatherings and indoor events.

Counties in the orange tier, like Los Angeles County, are permitted to have outdoor gatherings with up to 50 people.

Private events or meetings, such as receptions or conferences, are also permitted outdoors, limited to 100 people, with capacity increasing to 300 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

In this tier, indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination, with capacity limited to 150 people.

In addition, indoor live events or performances are allowed with capacity limits and modifications including physical distancing, advance ticket purchases, designated areas for eating and drinking, and attendance limited to in-state visitors.

Venues with a capacity of up to 1,500 people are limited to 15% or 200 people, while venues with a capacity of more than 1,500 people are limited to 10% or 2,000 people. Capacity increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

While these changes are scheduled to take effect April 15, it is unclear whether Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials plan to align the county public health order entirely with the state’s updated guidelines, as local governments and public health departments can implement stricter orders than what California imposes.

County Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday, noting a lag in weekend and holiday reporting:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 535

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,222,114

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 3

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,275

Hospitalizations countywide: 590; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 1: 4, with 1,191 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 18, 14 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,275

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 3: 296

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of March 22: 31.8%

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,027

Unincorporated – Acton: 463

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 267

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 829

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,690 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41

Unincorporated – Newhall: 68

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 128

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 38

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,123

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 334

Unincorporated – Valencia: 187