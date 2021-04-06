COVID-19: Travel advisory updated

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced a revised travel advisory Monday following the release of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revised guidelines last week.

While the updates continue to urge that everyone avoid non-essential travel, the new advisory no longer requires that travelers who are fully vaccinated get tested or quarantined upon their arrival in the county if they do not have any symptoms of illness.

Travelers who are not fully vaccinated are still advised to quarantine for seven full days after travel if they receive a negative COVID-19 test result taken three to five days after their arrival.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday, noting a lag in weekend and holiday reporting:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 366

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,222,447

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 1

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,276

Hospitalizations countywide: 591; 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 1: 4, with 1,191 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 15, 8 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,290

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 4: 296

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of March 22: 31.8%