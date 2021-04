Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman who was wanted on an out-of-state felony warrant in Canyon Country around noon Wednesday.

The suspect, a woman in her late 20s, briefly hid from deputies in a building off Sand Canyon Road, near Live Oak Spring Canyon Road, before giving herself up, according to Sgt. Aaron Jacob.

Deputies booked the suspect, who had a warrant for her arrest issued in Texas, at the SCV Sheriff’s Station around noon.