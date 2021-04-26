Deputies search for suspect in possible handgun criminal threat

Deputies are searching for at least two suspects following a report that someone had threatened another person in Canyon Country with a gun.

Officials on the scene confirmed that shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Camp Plenty Road, near Aldbury Street.

The initial report regarding the incident involved at least two young, white suspects dressed in t-shirts and jeans reportedly threatening a victim using a black semi-automatic handgun. They then reportedly fled the area of the alleged crime.

As of 3:50 p.m., deputies remained on the scene and continued to interview witnesses near Aldbury Street in Canyon Country.

No initial reports of injury or if anyone had been detained were available as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.