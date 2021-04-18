Deputies set up containment in Valencia

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment zone in Valencia Sunday, as they searched for a felony suspect who’d reportedly stolen a vehicle.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m., with a containment set up near Decoro Drive after reports of a stolen vehicle in the area, according to Sgt. Beverly Nottingham of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A Sheriff’s Department’s Aero Bureau helicopter could be seen overhead in the area, alerting residents that deputies were searching for the felony suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.