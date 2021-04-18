Deputies set up containment in Valencia

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies search for a stolen vehicle suspect in Valencia neighborhood on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment zone in Valencia Sunday, as they searched for a felony suspect who’d reportedly stolen a vehicle.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m., with a containment set up near Decoro Drive after reports of a stolen vehicle in the area, according to Sgt. Beverly Nottingham of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A Sheriff’s Department’s Aero Bureau helicopter could be seen overhead in the area, alerting residents that deputies were searching for the felony suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Aero Bureau helicopter searches for a stolen vehicle suspect in Valencia on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS