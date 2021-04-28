Deputy accused of possessing child porn pleads not guilty

A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of possessing child pornography pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Scott Rodriguez, 41, who was under county employ until the day he was charged with one count of knowingly possessing or controlling images of child or youth photography, is scheduled to return to court for a May 7 preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.

Capt. John Satterfield, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau, confirmed earlier this month that Rodriguez had been fired from the department, but declined to comment further on the nature of Rodriguez’s arrest and/or what station or part of the department he served in.

The charge listed in the criminal complaint against Rodriguez states prosecutors will attempt to show that the now-former deputy was in possession of child pornography on or about July 18, 2019.

The criminal complaint also lists the agency leading the investigation as the LASD Internal Criminal Investigations department. Further information about the case was not available as of the publication of this story.

Teresa De Castro of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Cyber Crimes Division is scheduled to be the prosecutor for the case.