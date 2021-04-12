FEMA opens applications for COVID-19-related funeral expense reimbursements

Families can now apply for COVID-19-related funeral expense relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with a toll-free telephone number to connect those in need with financial support.

FEMA is set to pay up to $9,000 in expenses for individual funerals, while those who lost multiple family members are able to apply for up to $35,000.

Eligibility requirements for funeral assistance include:

The death must have occurred in the U.S., including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or a qualified non-citizen who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

There are no residential or legal status requirements pertaining to the deceased person.

Needed documentation to apply include an official death certificate that documents the death was due to COVID-19 and receipts of funeral expenses paid by the applicant. If multiple people helped pay for funeral expenses for one individual, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicants.

Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

Members of the public can call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with translators available to assist callers who do not speak English, at 844-684-6333 and 800-462-7585 (TTY) for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.



For more information, visit FEMA.gov.