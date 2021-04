Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Agua Dulce Saturday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of the blaze on Agua Dulce Canyon Road, north of Soledad Canyon Road, shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

The fire burned less than an acre before firefighters halted it at three-quarter-acres in around 30 minutes, Flores said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, Flores added.

Firefighters battle a brush fire on Agua Dulce Canyon Road on Saturday, April, 11, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

