Fundraiser planned for Dorsey family

An event designed to raise money for the three sons of Michelle Dorsey, who was stabbed and killed at her Saugus home earlier this month, is set for 5-9 p.m. Friday.

The event, which is being hosted at The Paseo Club, will feature a number of vendors and a silent auction all in the effort to raise money for the three boys. Donations via Venmo, Zelle, checks, credit cards, Apple Pay and cash will also be accepted.

“Please come out and support Michelle Dorsey and the family,” said Danielle Quemuel, a lifelong friend of Michelle Dorsey’s and a spokeswoman for the family. “We are raising money to help Michelle’s mom, Cheryl, raise the boys.”

Dorsey, 39, was found critically wounded at her house on Fir Court on April 15 after her estranged husband allegedly broke into the house they previously shared to kill her while their three boys slept.

The suspect, James Dorsey, 41, is alleged to have then fled the scene in his wife’s vehicle. Dorsey was transported to the hospital where she later died shortly thereafter.

A manhunt for James Dorsey lasted for approximately 12 hours, and he was forced to stop running after crashing the reportedly stolen vehicle on a remote road in Quartz Hill, near the Kern County line, at 4:45 p.m.

After a five-hour standoff and his subsequent arrest, Dorsey has been accused of one count of each of the following: murder, attempted kidnapping, residential burglary, evading police and resisting a law enforcement officer. The degree of murder was not declared as that process generally occurs in later stages of a case.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate Dorsey is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million bail.

“We would love for our community to come together and show our love and support for them,” said Quemuel.