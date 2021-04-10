Hart board to appoint Golden Oak principal; present results of Hart High mascot survey

The Hart School District board is set to appoint a principal for Golden Oak, present results of a survey regarding the Hart High mascot, and give a back-to-school update during the board meeting Wednesday.

The William H. Hart Union High School District board is expected to appoint a permanent principal at Golden Oak Adult School.

“The school has had a principal since last summer,” said Hart district spokesman Dave Caldwell. “This is just to appoint someone to the position on a permanent basis.”

Caldwell was unable to confirm if current interim principal Donna Manfredi would be appointed in the permanent role, but added she has acted as interim principal since summer of last year. Prior to Golden Oak, Manfredi was the assistant principal at West Ranch High School.

The district will also be presented with the results of a survey regarding the Hart High School mascot.

The survey was given to students and staff members as a way to collect opinions regarding the “Indian” mascot and whether it should be changed.

The mascot, which has been a part of Hart High since the 1940s, has received criticism for being insensitive to Native American culture.

The board announced earlier this year the district was planning to hold study sessions, the first being in February, and have community discussions about the topic.

Caldwell said this item on the agenda wouldn’t require any action taken by the board, but is instead an information item to present the survey results for the board to review and move forward as they see fit.

A return-to-school update will also be given during the board meeting as students in the district returned to a blended school model March 29.

“The first week back was great,” Caldwell said. “As we move forward options will always be considered, but at the moment we’re in blended learning.”