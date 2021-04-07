LASD anticipates body cameras in SCV by end of summer

Sheriff’s officials anticipate deploying body-worn cameras at the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station by the end of summer, according to an email statement provided Tuesday from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Camera deployment is “completely dependent” on meeting the anticipated construction completion date in May and “(ensuring) the network and facility infrastructure are capable of supporting the body-worn camera system,” officials said.

Sheriff’s officials will determine whether to make a formal announcement about the deployment of the cameras in the SCV after the new station is ready and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Sheriff’s Information Bureau have been made aware of the station’s status.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were not among the first to receive body-worn cameras when the law enforcement department deployed them in the field for the first time in its history last October.

Villanueva has said body-worn cameras “add a new measure in achieving fair and impartial treatment of persons who become involved in the criminal justice system” and that every station will be using them within 18 months of their initial deployment.