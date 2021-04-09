Man arrested on suspicion of being felon in possession of loaded firearm

A traffic stop in Newhall led to the alleged discovery of a felon in possession of a large amount of cash and a firearm with a loaded magazine on Tuesday.

The reported traffic stop occurred near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway at approximately 4:40 p.m., and was conducted by members of the Special Assignment Team, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

SAT deputies then reportedly saw a firearm that was visible inside the vehicle, and detained the 27-year-old man from Van Nuys.

“Upon examining the firearm, deputies noted it had a loaded magazine and was not registered.,” said Arriaga. “They also learned the male was a previously convicted felon.”

The man was subsequently transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, carrying a loaded firearm in public/vehicle and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.