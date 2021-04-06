Man arrested on suspicion of breaking into ex’s home

Deputies arrested a man early Friday morning on suspicion of breaking into his ex’s home in an attempt to commit burglary.

At approximately 5 a.m. deputies responded to the 31300 block of Quail Valley Road in Castaic regarding a report of an ongoing burglary at that residence, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim’s ex-boyfriend, male 34 years old, attempted to gain access to the residence from a rear sliding door,” Arriaga wrote via email Monday. “A male matching the suspect description was detained on scene and positively identified as the suspect by the victim.”

The man, a Fillmore resident, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked on suspicion of residential burglary.

He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.