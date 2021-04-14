Man arrested on suspicion of inhaling balloon full of nitrous oxide while in car

A man was arrested on suspicion of inhaling a balloon full of nitrous oxide while driving in his car in Canyon Country.  

The incident was first reported Friday after sheriff’s deputies, on the 19400 block of Golden Valley Road, witnessed what appeared to the man drawing a breath from a large balloon at approximately 10:29 p.m.  

They then conducted a traffic stop to see what was occurring inside of the vehicle.  

“While speaking with the male, deputies observed a nitrous oxide cylinder inside the vehicle,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During a search of his car, they also found prescription pills not prescribed to him.” 

The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Winnetka, was arrested on suspicion of possessing nitrous oxide with intent to ingest and possession of Xanax without prescription. 

He was issued a citation and released from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

