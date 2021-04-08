Man arrested on suspicion of showing gun at Schooners

A Sun Valley man was arrested in connection to a suspected assault with a deadly weapon incident at Schooners Patio Grill.

In a statement released on their social media, the man was arrested on Tuesday after the Crime Impact Team conducted a special surveillance operation in the man’s hometown.

“The suspect, who also had multiple outstanding warrants, displayed a firearm during a verbal argument at a local business in Canyon Country Monday evening,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “With the help of officers and air support division from the Los Angeles Police Department, their officers were able to set up containment, allowing our deputies to make an arrest.”

The man arrested was connected to an incident that occurred at a business on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 10:20 p.m. on March 29.

Arriaga declined to give the exact business location of the incident, citing the Sheriff’s Information Bureau policy, even though this information is public information under the California Public Records Act.

At 10:21 p.m. on the at Schooners Patio Grill last Monday, deputies responded to a report that “an unknown male brandished a firearm and then drove off,” said Sgt. Aaron Jacob, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at the time of the incident. “No one is hurt.”

Initial reports indicate that a man driving a white Nissan fled the scene and headed westbound on Soledad Canyon Road.

Officials said the supplemental report regarding the man’s arrest was not available as of the publication of this article. The man was held in lieu of $185,000 bail at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.