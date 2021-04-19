Miranda to participate in local government conversation

The Santa Clarita Valley League of Women Voters is partnering with College of the Canyons Center for Civic Engagement and its Engage the Vote Student Action Team to sponsor a virtual “Conversation with Mayor Bill Miranda” Monday.

“We typically pay attention to state and national politics, but we often don’t pay as much attention to local issues, or even to our local elected officials, and yet, they play probably the biggest role in what happens to us every day,” said Patty Robinson, COC faculty director of civic and community engagement initiatives, as well as co-founder of the league, which is nonpartisan.

This is the first of what organizers hope are many conversations with local officials, allowing participants to get to know their local representatives and educate themselves about their local government and how it serves their community.

“We want to spotlight them so not only our students, but our community members can ask those kinds of questions in a much more intimate way,” Robinson added. “We want our local community to pay attention to what’s going on and to really become engaged.”

Miranda is expected to discuss the unique structure of the city of Santa Clarita, along with the city’s past, present and future, followed by a question and answer session.

The Virtual Conversation with Mayor Bill Miranda is scheduled 7-8:30 p.m. Monday.To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/150602695717, and for more information, contact Patty Robinson at [email protected].