Most businesses in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols

COVID-19
Most businesses inspected by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department last week were in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, according to Barbara Ferrer, the department’s director. 

Ferrer shared the data during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.  

She said of the 1,641 businesses visited, including restaurants, bars, gyms, hair salons and barbershops, hotels, garment manufacturers and markets, that compliance ranged from about 53% to 100%, depending on the sector. 

“Overall, the compliance inspections revealed that while the majority of businesses were in compliance, there is room for improvement,” she said in a prepared statement. 

Ferrer also said nearly 6.5 million people in Los Angeles County have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. 

“We’re making great progress but we would say, in order to get to herd immunity, we’re going to need to get somewhere close to 80% (of people 16 years of age and older vaccinated),” Ferrer said. 

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:    

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 439 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,229,998 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 35 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,702 

Hospitalizations countywide: 439; 23% of which are in the ICU. 

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.    

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 17, 13 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.    

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,536 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 20: 298    

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39%    

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2%

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

