Most businesses in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols

Most businesses inspected by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department last week were in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, according to Barbara Ferrer, the department’s director.

Ferrer shared the data during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

She said of the 1,641 businesses visited, including restaurants, bars, gyms, hair salons and barbershops, hotels, garment manufacturers and markets, that compliance ranged from about 53% to 100%, depending on the sector.

“Overall, the compliance inspections revealed that while the majority of businesses were in compliance, there is room for improvement,” she said in a prepared statement.

Ferrer also said nearly 6.5 million people in Los Angeles County have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“We’re making great progress but we would say, in order to get to herd immunity, we’re going to need to get somewhere close to 80% (of people 16 years of age and older vaccinated),” Ferrer said.

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 439

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,229,998

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 35

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,702

Hospitalizations countywide: 439; 23% of which are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 17, 13 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,536

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 20: 298

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2%