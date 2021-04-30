North Fire 75% contained, cause is pending investigation

The North Fire, which broke out Wednesday and burned approximately 640 acres in Castaic and northern Valencia, was at 75% containment as of Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Marvin Lim, representative with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said Thursday the North Fire had reached 75% containment, but exact acreage was not available as firefighters are waiting for full containment to survey the fire.

“It looks like 75% containment now,” Lim said. “They haven’t officially given out the acres just yet, they’re waiting for 100% containment to give out the official number.”

Firefighters were able to stop forward progression of the fire, which broke out on the 29300 block of The Old Road in Castaic, late Wednesday.

Lim added the cause of the fire is still under investigation as mop-up continued on Friday.

Continued warm weather and dry conditions, along with sporadic wind, caused the fire to spread rapidly once ignited, Lim said, but those conditions have since relaxed, making it easier for firefighters to extinguish flames.

Two injuries came as a result of the fire, one a minor injury to a, L.A County Fire Department firefighter and the other a moderate injury to an Angeles National Forest firefighter, said L.A. County Fire inspector Johnathan Matheny on Thursday. Lim added there have been no additional injuries.

All evacuation orders have been lifted and no structures were under threat as of Friday, according to Lim.

Signal Staff Writer Kev Kurdoghlian contributed to this report.