One sent to hospital, another detained after Canyon Country stabbing

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a reported stabbing in Canyon Country Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident occurred on the 29400 block of Kristine Court around 4:30 p.m., with Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responding to reports of a stabbing victim approximately 15 minutes later, according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

“Per sheriff’s, (the) suspect was arrested at another location,” Lopez said.

Sgt. Dominic Elizondo of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed deputies responded to the scene and had a man detained.

One patient was transported to a local trauma center in unknown condition around 5 p.m., Lopez added.

Neighbor Essa Abdulnour, 15, said he saw a man covered in blood on his chest being taken away via ambulance.

“I saw the Fire Department (and) all the cops show up,” Abdulnour added.

Signal Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.