One sent to hospital, another detained after Canyon Country stabbing

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a reported stabbing in Canyon Country on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a reported stabbing in Canyon Country Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident occurred on the 29400 block of Kristine Court around 4:30 p.m., with Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responding to reports of a stabbing victim approximately 15 minutes later, according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

“Per sheriff’s, (the) suspect was arrested at another location,” Lopez said.

Sgt. Dominic Elizondo of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed deputies responded to the scene and had a man detained.

One patient was transported to a local trauma center in unknown condition around 5 p.m., Lopez added.  

Neighbor Essa Abdulnour, 15, said he saw a man covered in blood on his chest being taken away via ambulance. 

“I saw the Fire Department (and) all the cops show up,” Abdulnour added. 

Signal Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS