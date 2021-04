One person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly hit a pedestrian in Newhall Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported on the 24600 block of Ebelden Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Marvin Lim.

An elderly patient was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, and it is unclear whether they were the driver or the pedestrian in the incident, Lim said.