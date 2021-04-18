Public Health reports 11 new cases in SCV

COVID-19
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday: 

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 527 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,228,564 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 29 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,626 

Hospitalizations countywide: 498; 23% of which are in the ICU. 

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic. 

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 11, 8 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,492 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 16: 297 

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39% 

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2% 

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

