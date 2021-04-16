Public Health reports 643 cases countywide; 22 in SCV

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday: 

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 643 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,228,114 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 36 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,601 

Hospitalizations countywide: 512; 24% of which are in the ICU. 

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic. 

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 22, 17 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,481 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 14: 297 

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39% 

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2% 

