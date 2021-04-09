Public Health reports more than 700 COVID-19 cases countywide

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 752

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,224,503

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 48

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,431

Hospitalizations countywide: 540; 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 1: 4, with 1,191 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 17, 11 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,356

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 7: 296

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of March 22: 31.8%