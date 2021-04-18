Residents experience long lines at hazardous waste drop-off

At 2:30 p.m., with only a half an hour left to go, hundreds of cars were still lined up for the hazardous waste/e-waste drop-off event held at College of the Canyons, Valencia campus on Saturday. From University Center Drive, cars stood bumper to bumper on Rockwell Canyon Road extending southbound halfway to McBean Parkway and northbound to Valencia Boulevard.

“I’ve waited in line over an hour to drop off my electronic waste,” said Ken Haynie, of Newhall. “I come every year. I guess it’s worth it.”

Ken Chase of Newhall waited on Rockwell Canyon Road. “It’s been over an hour, but it’s a nice day,” he said.

Hundreds of vehicles wait in line for more than an hour along Rockwell Canyon Road in both directions as they prepare to turn on University Center Dive to drop off hazardous waste during the Household Hazardous Waste Roundup held at College of the Canyons, Valencia campus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Nicki Voss and David Rosenboom sat with their car windows open waiting to turn right on University Center Drive from Rockwell Canyon Road to enter the parking lot for the hazardous waste/e-waste drop-off.

“We come every year,” said Voss. “Last year it was cancelled so we have over a year’s worth of stuff to drop off – e-waste, medications and batteries.”

Millie Jones of Valencia went to the drop-off twice Saturday.

“I came earlier this morning, but it was too crowded. I came back this afternoon, but it’s just as bad. It’s been an over an hour wait in line,” said Jones.

The drop-off, which was sponsored by Los Angeles County in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, started at 9 a.m.