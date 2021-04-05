SCV libraries to reopen

Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.

“We thought it was a good tie-in to welcome everybody back, and the theme for National Library Week, this year is ‘Welcome Back,’ so it’s kind of fitting,” said Shannon Vonnegut, a librarian at the Santa Clarita Public Library.

With Los Angeles County entering the orange tier of the state’s blueprint, libraries have been cleared to reopen at 75% capacity, while also maintaining 6-feet of physical distance for customers, among other safety protocols.

“The buildings are open, and they look different, but people can come in and browse and … do all the fun things they do in the library,” Vonnegut added. “We’re just excited to have people back.”

The county is also set to reopen some locations, including its Stevenson Ranch location, on April 19 for select in-person services, with more locations to follow in the coming weeks.

Both the city and county libraries are set to continue offering curbside services.

Santa Clarita Public Libraries are open modified hours Tuesday through Saturdays. For more information, visit santaclaritalibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.

For more information on the Stevenson Ranch Library, visit lacountylibrary.org/stevenson-ranch-library or call 661-255-2707.