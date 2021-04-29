SCV residents flee homes as North Fire spreads

By Caleb Lunetta & Emily Alvarenga

Ash and water from firefighting aircraft fell on the families of Castaic and northern Valencia, as many had to flee or defend their homes after the North Fire endangered their streets and cul de sacs Wednesday.

“I mean, we’ve had fires around here, but nothing ever this close,” said Mariana Anderson, a resident on Via Patina, eh where the fire came up to some homes’ yards. “It’s a little surreal because now it’s in your own backyard … they said that it probably shouldn’t come towards (us) — but a couple of the neighbors, we’ve been hosing down the backyard.”

“I was extremely panicked at first … before I had gotten up to my apartment, I literally texted my son … and I was like, “Honey, the fire is getting close to your car,” said Carla Turnbough, a resident at an apartment complex on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive. “I was a little bit jokesy about it, but look how I ended up being right.”

Others said they had been surprised at how quickly the fire behaved, starting at only a few acres before quickly growing and spreading in their direction. However, they were prepared for this reality, they said.

“I think the wind shifted in our direction and it just happened very quickly,” said Daniel Knafo, who was packing up his family and two dogs of their West Hills Drive home, as flames could be seen on the hillsides directly across the street. “We’re ready to go.”

For some the emotion of leaving their home or having to create defensive perimeters around it was shocking new territory, while for others it was a familiar, yet still unwelcome feeling.

A firefighter battles the #NorthFire from a backyard on Via Patina. Emily Alvarenga / The Signal

Don and Deborah Sherman, a couple who reside on West Hills Drive, said they had previously lived in Stevenson Ranch and experienced a fire there. They said that experience kept them from panicking Wednesday.

“We noticed that, even though this one does look scary, that when (the previous fire) looked scary, they threw a lot of firemen, resources, there were trucks everywhere,” said Don Sherman. “So, I’m hoping that there aren’t trucks everywhere which means … they’re somewhat guiding it in the right direction.”

And while the fire continued to exhaust its fuel and resources throughout the day and well into the night, the resiliency of the firefighters and residents appeared unwavering.

A family flees the North Fire on Wednesday. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal.

Chris Agger was one of the Via Patina residents who had just witnessed flames approach his back fence in full-force as firefighters prepared to defend his home.

“It was awesome, because now I don’t have to worry about that brush for five more years,” joked Agger, just before switching to a more somber tone. “But the firemen did a great job … thanks for the help.”