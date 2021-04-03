SCV sees 45 new cases in past 24 hours

Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday: 

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 692 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,220,849 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 74 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,235 

Hospitalizations countywide: 634; 26% of whom are in the ICU.  

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 1: 4, with 1,191 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.  

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 45, 19 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.  

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,229 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 31: 296 

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4%  

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of March 22:  31.8% 

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:  

City of Santa Clarita: 19,993 

Unincorporated – Acton: 462 

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 265 

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47  

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 828 

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,683 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)  

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41  

Unincorporated – Newhall: 68  

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1  

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15  

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17  

Unincorporated – Saugus: 128  

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39  

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,123 

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 334 

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS