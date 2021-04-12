SCV units respond to Lancaster barricaded suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau personnel responded to assist Lancaster Station with a reported barricaded armed burglary suspect, with sheriff’s assault vehicles and units seen leaving the Santa Clarita Valley Station early Monday morning.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:09 a.m. on the 3800 block of Avenue K in Lancaster, resulting in the surrounding homes being evacuated for the safety of the residents, according to a Nixle released by the Sheriff’s Department.

SEB personnel are set to assume tactical command, while a Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting to make contact with the suspect to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion.

There is no additional information available as of 9 a.m. Monday.

