SCV vaccination rate moves up 5%

Just over 37% of Santa Clarita Valley residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data through April 4 published by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials. In the city of Santa Clarita, the rate is 39%.

The Santa Clarita Valley vaccination rate increased by a little over 5% since the county’s last update on March 22. The county updates vaccination data every two weeks.

The latest SCV vaccination data does not include unincorporated Saugus, where 121 of an estimated 139 residents had received one dose of the vaccination as of March 22.

“Population estimates for cities/communities of population size less than 500 may be unreliable,” according to the county’s website. Though data is available for the unincorporated communities of Sand Canyon, Saugus/Canyon Country, San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon and Placerita Canyon, each also has less than 500 residents.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 813

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,225,256

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 37

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,467

Hospitalizations countywide: 508; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 1: 4, with 1,191 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 21, 14 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,377

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 8: 296

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4% as of April 4: 39%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of March 22: 31.8% as of April 4: 37.2%