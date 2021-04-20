Should Diabetics Wear Loose Top Socks?

Diabetic patients need the best innovative methods and products to get relief from pain. There are diabetic socks with loose top ends for people with diabetes.

These diabetic socks keep the feet dry, reduce the injury risk, and improve the flow of blood. You will find such socks great for diabetes management as high blood sugar levels can damage the nervous and blood circulatory systems. Moreover, damage to the nerves reduces sensation in the feet, particularly the soles, and increases the risk of injury. It may also make a diabetic person unaware of an accident, causing treatment to be delayed.

Diabetic patients may experience tingling in their feet due to nerve damage and sensitivity. It causes numbness in the feet, making it important to wear special socks for safety and comfort. These socks increase blood flow and reduce the risk of skin discomfort and numbness in the feet.

Not every diabetic can benefit from these socks. Only those with acute swelling conditions may opt for these socks.

Who can benefit from Loose Top Socks?

Diabetics with one of the following conditions can wear loose top socks:

Facing change in their foot color or temperature, have irritation, nerve damage, fungal and blisters

Have regular sweaty and moist feet

May have a low pedal pulse (measurement comes from the top of the feet and behind the inner ankle). This is attributed to increased risk of peripheral arterial disease 3 or another form of atherosclerosis

Have cold feet, swelling, and broad ankles or feet require loose top socks

Furthermore, women having gestational diabetes and those at increased risk of deep vein thrombosis can use these socks to lower the risk of blood clotting.

Diabetic Socks Features

These socks have several features, thus making them an ultimate choice for diabetic patients.

Moisture-Wicking Material

These socks come from wicking fabrics that keep moisture away, allowing sweat evaporation, thus reducing fungal infection and odor. It will remain clear from blisters and other wounds. Acrylic fiber is one of the best moisture-wicking materials.

Seamless Designing

Diabetic socks are specially made and designed without any seams. This reduces the skin-fabric friction giving ultimate relief and soothing effects. This feature may help in reducing ulcers for neuropathy or high blood sugar. A white sole is used in these socks to reveal a leaky wound for quick treatment.

Soft Yarns

Some of these socks may come from the finest textured fabric like bamboo and wool. Both of these are antimicrobial fabrics. Some socks may have anti-blister yarn for reducing blister-causing friction.

Non-Elastic Binding

These diabetic socks are designed to stay rolled up without squeezing the feet, calf, ankle, etc. Otherwise, the squeeze can restrict blood flow, which is not good for diabetics.

Antimicrobial Properties

Some socks are made with copper or silver-infused yarns to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus. Moreover, copper-infused socks can stop the recurrence of infection in athletes.

Extra comfort Padded Soles

These socks have a layer of extra padding running from the heel to the front toe area, which may prevent injuries. The padding may be thick fabric, gel, or silicone. Such socks will give great relief under the ball of feet.

Smart Technology

Few diabetic socks come with a coin-size battery sensor for tracking and recording feet temperature to alert the patient via an app. It can give information about ulcer formation as well.

Advantages of Diabetic socks

Here are a few of the many benefits of diabetic socks:

Avoid friction rashes, blisters, and ulcers

Protect the feet from scratching and damage

Avoid wrinkling and causing pain

Adapt to the shape of the feet without being constricting

Doesn’t contain irritable elastic fibers that are too close

Demonstrate the existence of blood or other injury-related discharge

Anti-microbial, fighting infection and odor

Can give a mild compression for better blood flow

Guard sensitive pressure points

Can help minimize risks for future amputations

There are other more benefits of wearing loose top socks:

Improve Blood Circulation

These non-binding socks will help keep blood flow by applying the right amount of pressure on the nerves resulting in a soft feel without any odor or sensitivities.

Prevent Swellings

These socks have properly insulated padding that helps regulate the temperature in your feet during winters. It’s another plus point for those having cold feet due to an insufficient supply of blood.

Stretchy and Comfortable

Their material is all-direction, stretchable and breathable, keeping your feet covered and free from irritation, red marks, itchy feelings, etc.

Best Loose Top Socks

In this section, we will have a look at the best loose top socks for diabetics.

Dr. Scholl’s Men’s and Women’s Diabetic and Circulatory Socks

These are very popular loose top, non-binding and circulatory socks for diabetics with a promising comfort level. They have a cozy fit, ensuring socks are neither too tight nor too loose. These come with a special pull-on closure making it easy to pull on the socks.

96% polyester, 2% spandex, and 2% other fibers make them a lightweight and breathable pair for diabetics. These socks come with a toe seam and a cushioned and comfy sole for better blood circulation and comfort.

The loose top on Dr Scholls socks will gently relieve pain without restricting blood circulation.

Emem Apparel Diabetic Dress Crew Socks

These diabetic socks come with a combination of 80% cotton, 17% polyester & 3% Spandex, which makes them one of the best socks for breathability and softness.

It’s a blend of classic and finely ribbed socks for diabetics. Its non-binding material will give you the best level of comfort and looks. Plus, its non-elastic loose top end fits well for an easy flow of blood and reduced irritation.

Its hand-linked seamless toe will give you comfort without abrasion. These diabetic socks are great to wear at work, home, or on other occasions. The comfort level they offer makes these socks very popular among elderly people.

It’s a choice that will be both comfortable and breathable. It encourages better circulation and reduces discomfort. Furthermore, EMEM socks are durable and long-lasting.

Orthofeet Padded Non-binding Socks

Specially designed socks from Orthofeet with extra padding, making them perfect for diabetics with sensitive feet. The padding gives an extra comfy fit from its toe area to the heel.

Other than comfort, the socks, due to the presence of bamboo yarns, offer a non-binding, non-constrictive feel. These loosely knit socks improve blood flow.

Its moisture-wicking system, seamless design, and bamboo yarn help control moisture and foot odor. Bamboo makes it anti-blister wear, a good choice for diabetics.

Debra Weitzner Non-Binding Loose Fit Sock

These are non-slip, non-binding Debra Weitzner socks for men and women. Plus, they are soft, warm, chic, and comfortable socks. Easy to pull on socks, not tight around ankle or calf areas – good wear for all day.

These socks have a skid-resistant layer on the sole for a better and firm grip. In addition to diabetics, other patients with edema and neuropathy caused by circulatory problems can also use these socks.

The loose, non-binding top will surely boost the flow of blood for comfort. They have 90% cotton making them breathable. This pair of socks comes with extra padding, covering the usual heel-toe area for better blood circulation. Their moisture-wicking feature makes them good for dry feet free from blisters, friction, and fungus.

Physicians have approved this wide-ankle sock for circulatory problems such as neuropathy, edema, and diabetes.

Bamboo Diabetic Ankle Socks

Bamboo diabetic ankle socks come with a seamless toe, are non-binding, and contain 70% bamboo + 30% elastane material for the finest ever fit and comfort wear for diabetics.

These are lightweight and have micromesh and a breathing hole, making them perfect for dry feet. Its non-binding top reduces the risk of infection, blisters, and feet pressure.

Bamboos have hypo-allergenic and antibacterial features. Hence, bamboo loose top socks kill bacteria in a quick time to prevent odor. It’s the best eco-friendly socks with a unique thermo-regulating feature for temperature regulation, which will keep your feet cold in summers and warm in winters.

Conclusion

Loose top socks are best for diabetics with swelling conditions. The medical world is assisting diabetics by going a step ahead in studies and giving the diabetics a variety of socks for pain relief and better blood flow.

All socks are seamless, loosely-knit, have breathability and softness. Their yarns are tender on your skin, making them a good choice.

Most people with diabetes suffer from diabetic neuropathy and peripheral vascular disease. You should be careful as neuropathy may cause loss of feeling in the lower limbs by damaging the nerves. Without healthy functioning nerves, one may not sense whether it’s hot or cold or if there’s a wound or swelling on their feet.

Peripheral vascular disease may cause constriction in blood vessels resulting in a low flow of blood to the legs and feet. You can get help from diabetic socks to overcome such symptoms and their consequences.