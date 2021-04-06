Spot fire breaks out in wash

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small spot fire in the wash area in Canyon Country Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of smoke coming from the wash near the intersection of Via Princessa and Whites Canyon Road around 1:45 p.m., according to spokesman Henry Narvaez.

Firefighters arriving on the scene reported a 10-by-10-foot small fire in medium fuel with no structures threatened, Narvaez said.

By 2 p.m., firefighters had a hose line around the fire, with the first three engines able to handle the blaze, canceling the first-alarm assignment, Narvaez added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials advised residents to avoid the area as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.