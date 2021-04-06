Spot fire breaks out in wash

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small spot fire in the wash area in Canyon Country Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of smoke coming from the wash near the intersection of Via Princessa and Whites Canyon Road around 1:45 p.m., according to spokesman Henry Narvaez.

Firefighters arriving on the scene reported a 10-by-10-foot small fire in medium fuel with no structures threatened, Narvaez said.

By 2 p.m., firefighters had a hose line around the fire, with the first three engines able to handle the blaze, canceling the first-alarm assignment, Narvaez added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials advised residents to avoid the area as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS