Sulphur Springs warns of suspicious man near schools

Sulphur Springs Union School District administrative offices.
In an email distributed to parents, Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi warned parents of a man telling students that he is there to pick them up.

Kawaguchi said she’d been in communication with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who’d notified her of a man driving around in a white Lexus SUV, talking to students.

“Please take a few moments today to remind your child to never get in a car with someone that they do not know, and please review with your child how to stay safe when walking home from school,” Kawaguchi said in the email.

Anyone who sees and/or hears information about this is asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121, while anyone with additional questions can contact the district office at 661-252-5131.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

