Investigators accuse estranged husband of murder, kidnapping; faces possible 20 years

Homicide detectives are seeking murder and attempted kidnapping charges against James “Matthew” Dorsey, 41, who’s suspected of stabbing his estranged wife to death in her Saugus home Thursday while their children slept, officials said Monday.

Investigators presented a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with the following recommendations for charges: one count of murder, one count of attempted kidnapping, one count of residential burglary and one count of evading police, according to Detective Chris Dimmitt of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

Prosecutors were expected to file the charges Monday afternoon in a San Fernando courtroom.

Detectives expressed confidence they can show Dorsey illegally entered the Fir Court home in Saugus and murdered his estranged wife on the morning of April 15, according to sheriff’s officials.

“He lived at the house for a while beforehand, they were married,” said Detective Chris Dimmitt of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau. “He had access to the house, but he entered the house obviously without permission.”

Homicide detectives believe that it was at that point that Dorsey stabbed his estranged wife multiple times, with their three young sons asleep upstairs, and then stole her Chevy Malibu to flee the scene. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, the mother of three called 9-1-1, was transported to the hospital, and died shortly after, but not before making a “dying declaration” that her estranged husband was her attacker.

Dorsey is then alleged to have caused a multi-agency manhunt throughout the day Thursday, which ended almost 12 hours after the initial attack. The suspect led deputies on a brief chase that culminated in a standoff on a remote road in Quartz Hill, near the Kern County line. The confrontation began around 4:45 p.m., and shortly after 10 p.m., Dorsey was taken into custody, per Sheriff’s Information Bureau officials.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate Dorsey is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million bail.

Those wishing to financially support the three Dorsey boys and their family can visit the donation campaign website at https://www.gofundme.com/f/dorsey-boys-fundraiser?qid=91039535169d06c877880b20ee220f15.