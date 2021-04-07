Tip leads to confiscation of over 240 marijuana plants

A citizen’s tip to an anonymous tip line led to the confiscation of more than 240 marijuana plants in Newhall on Tuesday.

The warrant, which eventually lead to the seizure, was served at 10:45 a.m. on the 25100 block of Everett Street.

Deputies with Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station North Region Narcotics Team remove plants from the alleged grow room found in Newhall on Tuesday. Courtesy photo.

“When the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station North Region Narcotics Team received information via ‘LA Crime Stoppers’ of suspicious activity occurring at a residence in Newhall, detectives were quick to investigate,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga via a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station Facebook page. “After serving a search warrant at the location, deputies found multiple rooms had been converted to a marijuana grow room, with approximately 240 plants.”

No arrests were made at the time of the incident, but, according to Arriaga, the investigation into the grow room remains ongoing.

Pictures posted by the SCV Sheriff’s Station show rows of plants being grown within the home, with the alleged growers using fans, plastic/metal sheeting and an inside watering system.

If you would like to report suspicious activity, but remain anonymous, submit tips through “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on www.LACrimeStoppers.org.