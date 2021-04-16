Traffic collision temporarily blocks traffic on Highway 14

A traffic collision involving two vehicles temporarily blocked traffic on the southbound side of Highway 14 north of the Soledad Canyon Road exit Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department first responders were called to the scene at 2:12 p.m. Friday after a call of a two-vehicle collision was received. Firefighters arrived shortly after 2:25 p.m., according to Jonathan Matheny, L.A. County Fire public information officer.

Matheny added two additional ambulances were dispatched to the scene, totaling to three ambulances requested by first responders. He added it was not yet known if any injured people were taken to the hospital.

The collision blocked the second and third lane of the southbound side of the freeway, but the freeway was reopened as of 3 p.m., according to officer Tony Polizzi with the California Highway Patrol.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.