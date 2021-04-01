Vehicle fire on Highway 14 prompts SigAlert

A vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a SigAlert and stalled traffic Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a solo vehicle on fire shortly after 9:30 a.m., near the Placerita Canyon Road exit, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“There’s a vehicle rolling in the HOV lane,” Lua said of the reports.

Firefighters received additional reports that the blaze had spread to the brush, but once they’d arrived, they reported that the brush was only smoldering, Lua added.

The fire was deemed under control at 9:46 a.m., per fire officials.

A SigAlert was issued for the carpool lane, as well as No. 1 and 2 lanes, for at least 30 minutes as firefighters worked to mop up the blaze, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

