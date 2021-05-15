15 Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays (Real & Instant)

Spotify is the top music streaming platform, making it no surprise that any music creator or producer is looking to gain traction with an expansive fan network. In fact, many new releases even come out on Spotify.

Why? The way that consumers access music these days has changed dramatically from times of the past. People aren’t using CDs and mp3 players anymore, they’re streaming music online.

If you are looking for more people to hear your music and gain fans and opportunities for growth within the music industry, Spotify is an essential performance indicator that can lead you to a very successful future in the way of music.

The problem is that it can be tough to get people listening to your music and get noticed on the platform; even if you have followers and likes on Spotify, how often do people play your music? This metric is one of the most important if you want to grow on Spotify.

While it can take a long time to naturally gain more Spotify plays, there are companies out there that will boost your performance and allow you to buy Spotify plays. This way, you can generate an increase and start to see more natural growth.

Is it safe to buy Spotify plays?

It is, as long as you know where to buy from. Too many companies out there that promise social media growth are looking to line their pockets with the cash of hopefuls trying to further their business or creative endeavor.

We’re dropping this article to help you:

Identify the 15 best sites to buy Spotify plays from

Understand the benefits of buying Spotify plays

Navigate the process when you buy Spotify plays and what to look for

After you read you’ll have the confidence you need to get your music more plays and keep setting yourself up for more real-world opportunities in the music industry.

Let’s get started.

Top 15 Sites to Buy Spotify Plays

It can be a challenge to figure out which of the companies actually provide clients with the opportunity to buy Spotify plays that are real and active. We’ve done the research to help you choose the best possible one.

Below are the top 15 companies that offer high-quality Spotify plays to keep your profile growing and increase your engagement in a valuable way. No bots, no fakes, and no going against Spotify’s terms of use.

We’ll discuss each company in brief detail and explain what you can expect when you work with each one, respectively.

If you want to buy real Spotify plays that are going to impact your account for the better, UseViral has got you covered. They’ve been experts in social media growth for years now and have perfected their services to get you the best social media results.

UseViral has built up a top network of users that will engage with your content and get you more real Spotify plays. You have to choose the quantity you want and then UseViral will deliver. You can get anywhere from 500 Spotify plays up to 10,000 Spotify plays.

All of your packages will be delivered over the course of a few days and you can also choose from other Spotify packages including Spotify playlist followers, Spotify artist followers, and Spotify monthly listeners.

With packages for other networks like TikTok, SoundCloud, and YouTube, UseViral has all of the tools at your disposal to increase your presence in your music niche and get people listening to your music.

If you think UseViral was good, there’s no doubt that you’ll love what SidesMedia has to offer as well. SidesMedia has also been working to grow people’s social media accounts for years, and that includes Spotify.

You can strengthen your social media networks across platforms as well when you work with SidesMedia, as they offer growth packages for top networks like SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and more. The more exposure you can get as a music creator, the better, and SidesMedia knows it.

You can buy Spotify plays in addition to other engagements such as Spotify monthly listeners, Spotify artist followers, in addition to Spotify monthly listeners.

Through SidesMedia you have access to safe delivery timeframes and Spotify plays that will help you generate the interest in your music that you need to build your popularity even further.

StormLikes has expanded their services to include Spotify; now, not only can you get some of the best engagements for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, you can also use StormLikes to get your Spotify content the play count it deserves.

StormLikes guarantees that you’ll get real Spotify plays from real people; they offer instant delivery at your choice and don’t require any password to provide you with the plays that are going to get your Spotify ready for fame and monetization.

With a support team around the clock and the chance to buy up to 1,000,000 Spotify plays, StormLikes is ready to get your music out to the world!

As the name would indicate, SocialViral wants to help you go viral on social networks! When you’re a music creator, there’s nothing better than the chance to go viral and get your videos seen by thousands, and perhaps millions, of people.

SocialViral offers you a variety of packages for Spotify plays that will help your music get more attention and gain traction through higher levels of visibility. This will help get you closer to Spotify monetization.

You can get Spotify plays from 1000 plays and up, and you can also boost your presence on a handful of other social media networks. SocialViral is a top choice when you want to take your music’s popularity to the next level.

5. Media Mister

A company known around the globe for providing some of the best quality social media growth, Media Mister has been in the game for almost ten years. You can undoubtedly get Spotify plays from them and start generating interest in your music.

You’ll have peace of mind when you use Media Mister because they offer a money-back guarantee and also have some of the safest delivery timeframes of any company on the market.

In addition to Spotify plays, you can also buy Spotify followers, monthly listeners, and many other types of plays including album, track, playlist, or podcast. The options are plentiful when you buy from Media Mister.

6. Views Expert

Views Expert makes it incredibly easy to buy Spotify plays. You can get anywhere from 1000 Spotify plays up to 500,000 plays, offering a lot of flexibility and the chance to meet a wide range of needs.

You’ll receive your order over the course of a few days and you will also get 24/7 support in case you need help with your order.

If you want to increase your Spotify performance and buy Spotify plays that are active and high quality, Views Expert is a great option for you. What’s more, they also offer services for popular social networks like Instagram, Twitch, Facebook, and many more.

As a musician, the more fans you have on different social networks, the more potential you have to direct them to your Spotify and keep your play count growing.

7. Viralyft

Popular for not only Spotify plays but also many other social media engagements, Viralyft is a well-known option in social media growth. They employ many experienced marketing experts that can help you buy Spotify plays in the quantities you need for success.

They know that the goal of your Spotify content is to get noticed by many different users around the globe, which is why they provide worldwide Spotify plays. The quality you’ll receive from Viralyt is also among the best out there.

You’ll get safe delivery, secure payment options, as well as many package options ranging from 1000 Spotify plays to 500,000 Spotify plays. Viralyft doesn’t disappoint when you want to build traction for your Spotify content.

8. Stream Digic

Since you are looking to increase your professional opportunities through your Spotify popularity, Stream Digic can provide you the support that you need to get your content more visible.

You’ll be able to enjoy higher rankings and more Spotify plays through Stream Digic’s services and you don’t have to worry about getting bogged down with fake accounts and plays that make your Spotify look spammy.

You can get 1000 Spotify plays as a minimum quantity and you can even get playlist streams as well. A popular quantity of playlist streams is 10,000 and their prices are extremely affordable.

9. FollowersUp

When you want the highest quality for your social media networks, FollowersUp does not disappoint. They offer some of the most reputable social media services in the market, and that includes Spotify as well.

They provide high-quality Spotify plays for both your tracks and playlists at affordable rates; you can also get followers for Spotify and other packages to strengthen your social media presence as a whole.

You can buy anywhere from 1000 to 20000 Spotify plays from Followers up and they will deliver them at very safe time frames that range from a few days to a few weeks depending on how many you order.

To keep your purchase safe, FollowersUp provides a lifetime warranty for all of their clients, which is admirable.

10. Famups

Famups has over 15,000 orders from very satisfied clients, showing that they are a pretty popular option when it comes to social media growth. Their reputation is valid— they boast over 80 different services for social media, including Spotify.

When you want to buy Spotify plays, you have to choose the quantity that you want, complete the checkout process, and Famups will get working on your order. They offer quick delivery and responsive support.

You can also grow other social media networks with Famups, helping to build a strong online presence that can get your music out to more people in your target audience.

11. Rapid Rise

Rapid Rise hasn’t been around as long as some companies like Media Mister and UseViral, but they’ve become quite popular fast and have developed a reliable service for those looking to grow not only Spotify, but other social media networks.

If you want to buy Spotify plays you’ll have the opportunity to do so via Rapid Rise in increments ranging from 2,000 to 500k Spotify plays. You can also choose to buy album plays, which is a useful addition.

No password is required to buy from Rapid Rise and you’ll get your order in a safe and efficient delivery timeframe. This helps keep your Spotify reputation on point and you can start enjoying the benefits of having more Spotify plays in virtually no time at all!

12. Social Packages

As the name might imply, Social Packages offers a variety of different offerings when it comes to growing your social media networks. You can get packages for Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Twitch, and much more.

Social Packages has also been around for quite some time now, providing credibility to their services in the sense that they work for the success of their client. They offer four different options when it comes to Spotify plays— 1k, 2k, 5k, and 10k. It’s easy and simple to buy Sptoify plays in these quantities.

You’ll get your order within 3 days and they back their order up with drop protection to help safeguard your investment.

13. Getviral.io

Another company that’s been around for a while offering affordable social media growth, Getviral.io may be the perfect place to buy Spotify plays. You can also buy Spotify followers from Getviral.io which is very convenient.

Getviral.io offers multiple different packages for buying Spotify plays— eight, to be exact. The quantities range from 1k to 100k plays that are affordably priced and of high quality.

With features like fast delivery, drop protection, as well as around the clock support, you can rest assured that Getviral.io will help you reach your Spotify goals and get the attention needed to promote your music at a high-performing level.

14. Flowsty

A company that focuses specifically on engagements for Spotify, you can rest assured that you’re going to gain the results you need with the packages that Flowsty provides.

They believe that your music deserves to be heard and they want to help you achieve that through their 10 years of working with established artists and labels. They know how to get your music out there.

With Flowsty, you can get Spotify plays, followers, monthly listeners, song saves, as well as package plans that include a little of each.

When you buy Spotify plays, you’ll provide your artist name and link and you’ll get more plays that are monetizable directly to your profile. It’s really easy to grow your Spotify with Flowsty and they want to help you get the recognition you are worthy of.

15. StreamKO

Last but not least, StreamKO is a company that focuses on websites that stream audio and video content and they want to help you get as much interest and engagement as possible for your Spotify content.

You can buy Spotify plays, followers, as well as premium plays. You’ll not only be able to buy these different types but you can also choose which countries you’d like the plays and/or followers to come from.

They offer numbers ranging from 1000 Spotify plays all the way up to 2m plays. If you want plays that will stay on your account longer and also be delivered more quickly, you can opt for premium plays.

All in all, StreamKO can help you get more people listening to your Spotify content and keep your play count growing for a long time to come.

Why Buy Spotify Plays?

There are a handful of reasons why buying Spotify plays can help your performance on the platform, and we’ll outline them here:

Increase visibility: In order to be seen by new users and get your content recommended for listeners, you’ve got to have more Spotify plays. If you have a low number of Spotify plays, your content will be less likely to get out there to more users through recommendations and you probably won’t get included on playlists. The more Spotify plays you have, the better your visibility on the platform. You can also compete with other accounts in your music niche when you have more Spotify plays.

Boost reputation: Your reputation is likely to be lower when you have a low number of Spotify plays. If a person checks out an artist or song and sees that the number of plays is very low, it’s likely that they will pass on listening; this is the basic concept of social proof and you’ll gain more notoriety when you have more Spotify plays through higher social proof.

Grow faster: For the above two reasons as well as a better performance against the algorithm, your Spotify profile will grow more quickly. This is great because you don’t have to worry about waiting around hoping people play your music and you can get things moving without much waiting. Having a higher quantity of plays perpetuates more plays in the future due to social proof, as we mentioned above.

Save time: You don’t have to spend as much time engaging with other users and artists on Spotify when you buy Spotify plays; you can also spend more time focusing on creating new music or playlists to get your content out there instead of worrying about how many plays you have.

Better algorithm performance: Spotify promotes music to users through search rankings, so when you stand out in the search rankings, you’ll get spread to more users through a higher algorithm performance. This increases your visibility and gets your music more plays as well, so buying Spotify views can help you to gain a better performance against the Spotify algorithm.

Should I Buy Spotify Plays?

You may still be wondering, should I buy Spotify plays?

We can’t make that decision, but we can tell you this: it’s a viable option for boosting your Spotify performance and helping give yourself a leg up to continue gaining more plays over time.

Does this mean you should buy Spotify plays every day? No. Can it help you generate movement on your profile and get you the credibility you need to grow naturally? Absolutely.

We’ve provided you with a list of the top 15 companies to buy Spotify plays, but if you have another company in mind or wanted to verify them for yourself, we’ve got a few final things you can look for to ensure that the company you’re buying from is legit.

What to Look for When Buying Spotify Plays

When you buy Spotify plays from any company, you should always check their site for the following:

Safe and secure payment gateways

Safe website secured with SSL encryption (lock icon in address bar)

secured with SSL encryption (lock icon in address bar) High-quality Spotify plays: are they real and active, or a bunch of fakes?

are they real and active, or a bunch of fakes? Information about the service and FAQ: this should be detailed info as well as an extensive FAQ that helps you see the company is professional and transparent

this should be detailed info as well as an extensive FAQ that helps you see the company is professional and transparent Delivery time: you need natural delivery over a reasonable period that doesn’t get your Spotify flagged; any reputable company will have this in place and discussed on their website

you need natural delivery over a reasonable period that doesn’t get your Spotify flagged; any reputable company will have this in place and discussed on their website Customer reviews: how do clients describe this company or service?

how do clients describe this company or service? Visible pricing and packages: you should know how many Spotify plays you’re buying and for how much after looking right there on their website.

you should know how many Spotify plays you’re buying and for how much after looking right there on their website. Support team and guarantees: always check to see how you’ll be supported if you need help or something goes wrong

Always verify that the website meets this criteria before buying Spotify plays, or any other social media engagement, from them.

Conclusion

So, there you have it— the top 15 companies to buy Spotify plays from!

With so much music on Spotify these days, it can be tough to compete; when you buy Spotify plays from the right company, we’re sure that you’ll get your music out there to more listeners and continue to obtain new opportunities for success in the music industry.

Best of luck growing your Spotify account! Make the best informed decision for your profile and don’t forget to promote your music and Spotify across your other social media platforms.