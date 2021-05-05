5 Things to Watch Out for When Designing Your Home Theatre

Everyone loves going to the movies, but not everybody can brace all the hassle that comes with getting there ‒ bracing the traffic, staying in line for long, having to deal with the elements, buying snacks at exorbitantly high prices, and so forth. Having a home theatre helps you to avoid all these issues and dramas in the comfort of your own home. And guess what? You can build your home theatre without having to break the bank.

So, what do you require to build a home theatre? What are the key things to look out for? Here is a quick list of the five most important factors to consider when developing your home theatre.

Size of the room

Before doing anything at all, it is imperative to know the room that you’ll be building a home theater. The size of the room is important as it dictates the amount of furniture and decoration that will be required. Furthermore, how big the room is, determines how big the screen is and how many sound systems you’ll need.

2. Height of the ceiling

This is one of the most ignored factors, even by some rookie home theatre developing companies. Typically, a room with a higher ceiling would offer a better viewing experience and would be ideal for most homeowners. However, you should ensure that height of the ceiling does not compel the users to strain their heads, especially when the seats are low.

The height of the ceiling also determines the right type of screen to opt for. For instance, if you’re setting up the home theatre in a room with a high ceiling, you can go for a projector. However, rooms with shorter ceilings would work best with a big LCD or LED TV.

3. Soundproofing

Not unless you do not mind your neighbor’s constant bickering or having to wake your child up now and then as you enjoy the latest episode of the shows, you need to ensure that your home theater is soundproof. Besides, this ensures that no sound goes beyond the walls of the room, giving you the ultimate experience.

Carpeting your room from wall to wall and installing acoustic wall panels are just but a few things that you can do to lock out any sound from escaping from your home theater.

4. Lighting

Lighting is another crucial part of a good home theater experience. Too much light will take away your ultimate viewing experience, more so natural lighting. You need to find a space that completely blocks out any natural light from entering – such as the basement.

However, if you have windows, try to get rid of them or black them out completely. Although you could invest in heavy, dark curtains, this will only be so much work having to draw them on and off every time. Besides letting in light, glass is a key drawback to watch out for as it reflects sound, so you’ll have some sort of echo vibe when watching.

5. Wall colors

While you may be tempted to throw in a splash of yellow or painting your walls red to make the room appear livelier, such colors do nothing to improve the viewing experience. Bright colors are known to reflect light and will distract you from enjoying your movie’s full settings. While building a home theater, ensure to add neutral colors, which will absorb the light and boost your viewing experience.