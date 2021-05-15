Baby bear stuck in tree in Canyon Country

A baby bear was spotted atop a tree Saturday morning near the intersection of Abelia Road and Grandifloras Road in Canyon Country.

Neighbors gathered around the tree to look at the bear who was first spotted around 6 a.m., according to Sandy Lancaster, who lives a block away.



Neighbors Vivian and Trinity Tendler, 11, look at the bear.

“They just can’t believe there’s a bear in Canyon Country,” Lancaster said of the neighborhood’s reaction. “I’ve lived here for 35 years and I’ve never seen a bear in a tree out there.”

Lancaster said she had not seen the baby bear’s mother nearby and that sheriff’s deputies have responded due to the crowd of people gathered around the bear.



Around 2 p.m., deputies were asking over a loud speaker that neighbors return to their homes, lock their doors and keep their pets safe.

A game warden with the Department of Fish and Wildlife briefly arrived on scene shortly after 2 p.m. to assist with the crowd.

