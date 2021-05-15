Baby bear stuck in tree in Canyon Country

A bears sits about 100 feet up a tree on Abelia Road near Grandifloras Road in Canyon Country. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A baby bear was spotted atop a tree Saturday morning near the intersection of Abelia Road and Grandifloras Road in Canyon Country. 

Neighbors gathered around the tree to look at the bear who was first spotted around 6 a.m., according to Sandy Lancaster, who lives a block away. 

Neighbors Vivian and Trinity Tendler, 11, look at the bear.

“They just can’t believe there’s a bear in Canyon Country,” Lancaster said of the neighborhood’s reaction. “I’ve lived here for 35 years and I’ve never seen a bear in a tree out there.” 

Lancaster said she had not seen the baby bear’s mother nearby and that sheriff’s deputies have responded due to the crowd of people gathered around the bear. 

Around 2 p.m., deputies were asking over a loud speaker that neighbors return to their homes, lock their doors and keep their pets safe.  

A game warden with the Department of Fish and Wildlife briefly arrived on scene shortly after 2 p.m. to assist with the crowd.  

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS